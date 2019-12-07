Ten tenors to perform holiday concert at The Sharon

While The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center won’t be hosting 10 lords a-leaping this Christmas, there will be 10 lords a-singing. The Ten Tenors, an Australian music ensemble, will present “Home for the Holidays” at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at The Sharon.
The show will include a mix of holiday hits and other material, such as the music of Queen and Frankie Valli.
“It’s quite a mixed bag,” said group member Michael Edwards, one of the Ten Tenors.
Edwards said the show will be a good way to get the audience in the Christmas spirit.
“It’s just a time when people are really up for a good time,” he said. “Christmas music is really fun, and it’s enjoyable to celebrate the season with Christmas songs.”
The group has toured internationally and released 15 albums and four DVDs, according to the Ten Tenors’ official bio.
“I feel really lucky to be able to travel,” Edwards said. “We get to see some amazing places and corners of the world I’d never get to see doing anything else.”
