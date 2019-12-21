Ten Tenors bring Aussie flavor to holiday season

If there are chestnuts roasting on an open fire in the United States, there are prawns roasting on a barbie in Australia. That was one of the many jokes that Australian group the Ten Tenors made during their sold-out show, “Home for the Holidays,” Friday night at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
The show included a number of holiday hits like “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride” and “Joy to the World,” as well as the Ten Tenors’ takes on other genres.
They did an outstanding Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons medley including songs like “Sherry,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” and “Walk Like a Man” as well as another medley they called “The Best of the Divas,” which included songs like “Jolene,” “Shake it Off,” “Respect” and “Bad Romance.”
