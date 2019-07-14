Teens enjoy Camp Villages Platform tennis

Jason Mandeville waited all year to play platform tennis again.
“There’s a lot of stuff here that I don’t get to do at home,” he said.
On Thursday, the teenager from Rhode Island was back for his third summer to play the sport at the Camp Villages Platform Tennis Clinic event at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
His grandparents, Lorraine and Don Voelkner, of the Village of Summerhill, attended with the 15-year-old. “He loves it down here, and we love having him,” Lorraine said.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.