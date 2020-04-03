Technology helping family, friends stay connected

Tom Lukish was 1,000 miles from his sister and concerned that she was alone.
And then, suddenly, he was right there by her side, smiling and sharing a laugh via a FaceTime chat.
Lukish, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, has visited his sister Elizabeth Daniel at an assisted living facility as often as possible over the last few years.
But due to coronavirus and the requirements of social distancing, that has not been possible in recent weeks. Enter the staff at Lehigh Commons, the Macungie, Pennsylvania-based facility where Daniel lives, who organized a FaceTime chat for the siblings to connect face-to-face.
“I’m pretty sure my 95-year-old sister is now high-tech,” said Lukish. “She, for the first time in her life, was using FaceTime and really related to it. She enjoyed it.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.