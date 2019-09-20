Teams battle wind, opponents on day 2

Despite having to face an additional opponent — the wind — two coed pairs withstood several challenges Thursday to be crowned pickleball champions at Rohan Recreation Center. While the team of Beth Quesnel and Carey Roth claimed first in the Pickleball Community Volunteer Group’s (PCVG) 6.5 Mixed Doubles Combined Rating Tournament, Jayme Cordie and Brad Martin won the 8.5 tournament in breezy conditions. “We had strategies against every team, but I told (Jayme) mainly, when it got this windy at the end, I said, ‘The wind is our biggest opponent, and we’re trying to really watch every ball and concentrate on that more than the opponent.’ So, that helped us a bunch,” said Martin, of the Village of Charlotte. “We were being more careful with our shots.”
