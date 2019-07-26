Team babe captures cup in friendly affair

It wasn’t the tournament planned, but the 2019 Women’s Residents Cup turned out better than OK on Thursday at Mallory Hill Country Club. With more than enough cheering, high-fiving and hugging to go around, all of the 116 players who weathered three days of bad weather celebrated Team Babe’s 85.5-81.5 victory over Team Berg. “I’ve always said that this is the best event of the year,” said Team Babe captain Meg Guisti. “Because it’s more a golf outing for a bunch of good friends than it is a golf tournament.” One look at the brand-new plaque that lists the names of the winning teams dating to 2006 proves Guisti’s point.
