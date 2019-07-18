Teaching tomorrow’s public servants today

Kala Thompson, a crime scene specialist with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, instructed Baylee Garrity to stand in a corner Wednesday morning. “Now take a photograph this way,” Thompson said. “Then do the same thing in that corner over there. That’s how you get the crime scene from all four corners like I was talking about before.” Garrity, a student at Pinellas Park High School, and about 20 other local high school and middle school students were learning to process a crime scene Wednesday as part of a weeklong Teen Citizen Academy conducted by the sheriff’s office. The course, based at The Villages-Sumter County Public Safety Center in Wildwood, gave the teens an inside look at many of the different career paths they could pursue in law enforcement. They also got to wear fake mustaches and get covered with fingerprint dust. Garrity already had a smear of the fine black powder on her cheek. “If I have to go home covered in the stuff, it’s only fair I send them home to their parents covered in it, too,” Thompson said.
