Tap the years away

Tap dancing makes Patti Weir feel younger and more upbeat and energized.
The Village Alhambra resident started tap when she was 6 years old and still dances more than 80 years later.
Even after so many years, she still finds it fun.
“It makes you move, for one thing,” Weir said. “Otherwise I would be sitting in my chair watching TV.”
Weir continued her love of tap when she moved to The Villages.
About 20 years ago, she started teaching tap classes to Villagers who wanted to learn how to dance and still leads the classes today. She offers beginner, intermediate and advanced classes.
