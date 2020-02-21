Talent search helps students get to college

Wildwood Middle High School eighth-grader Marcus Hawkins said he may have straight A’s now and has his sights set on college and a degree in mechanical engineering.
WMHS senior Thordis Williams is applying to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University to major in business with plans to earn a master’s degree in business administration.
They said they owe much of their success so far to Talent Search, a federally funded program in which Lake-Sumter State College works with high-achieving students from disadvantaged backgrounds to guide them from sixth grade through high school graduation and into postsecondary education.
The program has a 100% high school graduation rate, of which 92% graduated with a rigorous course of study including Advanced Placement and dual-enrollment classes in which students can earn college credit,
said Educational Opportunity Program Manager
Sonja G. Sanders.
