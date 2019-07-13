Take trip down memory lane with ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Join Betty, Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy at their 1958 prom at Springfield High School. The four girls, dressed in prom dresses like floating puff balls, will serenade you with ’50s hits like “Lollipop,” “Stupid Cupid” and more.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes”is a nostalgic musical that was written by Roger Bean in the ’90s, and the show has been performed off-Broadway over the last two decades.
The production will open Monday at the Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol as part of arts-outreach organization Victory Productions summer in residence at the venue and run until Aug. 28.
Check show times and dates and purchase tickets, which are $40, online at thevillagesentertaiment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
The second act of the show will take audiences to the ’60s, where the girls are catching up at their 10-year reunion.
“It’s really a celebration of friendship done through showcasing wonderful music from the ’50s and ’60s,” said Tara Anderson, the show’s director. “It’s about these four girls who are best friends in high school and how their relationships continue even after that.”
Patrons can expect to hear more than 30 classic hits from the ’50s and ’60s, including “Mr. Sandman,” “Respect,” “Son of Preacher Man,” “Heat Wave” and many more.
“I hope that the audience gets an appreciation for the friendships in their own lives and that they’re highly entertained by the music,” Anderson said.
Anderson said that her favorite part of working on the show is the choreography and getting the costumes together, from ’50s prom dresses to ’60s go-go boots.
“It’s been a lot of fun working on the show,” Anderson said. “I hope the audience has as much fun watching it as we did creating it.”
Kristen Fiore is a senior writer with The Villages Daily Sun. She can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
