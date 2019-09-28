Take a back road

Debbie Scotto never owned a motorcycle until she moved to The Villages.
Four years ago, she joined the Village Nomads motorcycle club and is having fun riding her yellow Can-Am bike with the group.
“I enjoy riding,” the Village of Lynnhaven resident said. “It’s freeing, and I love the people.”
Even with 360 members, the club always welcomes more people to join, said club President Bob Kerfin. The only requirements are that members own a bike and have insurance and a valid driver’s license.
The group organizes several weekly rides for members in addition to holding a monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at Allamanda Recreation Center.
