‘Sylvia’ will have you howling with laughter

“Sylvia,” the final show in arts outreach organization Victory Productions’ summer in residence at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, opened Friday. The comedy, which features a human portraying a dog, runs at the venue until Sept. 1.

 Submitted photo

On first thought, having a human portray a dog in a play might seem a little far-fetched, but the cast of “Sylvia” showed an audience howling with laughter that anything is pawsible. Ok, the dog puns are out of my system for now.

On Friday evening, I saw “Sylvia,” the final show in arts outreach organization Victory Productions’ summer season at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.

