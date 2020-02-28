Swinging country keeps focus on all genres of country dance

Quick-quick-slow. Quick-quick-slow. Swinging Country instructors try to get participants off to a good start. The first part of each session consists of lessons. Teachers start out with the basics (quick-quick-slow) and go on to more sophisticated moves. After a half-hour of practicing the steps, moving around the room in a big circle, participants are ready to try them out for real. Jim Smith of the Village of Hadley has been leading dance programs, such as the West Coast Swing group, in The Villages for most of the time since he moved here six years ago. The Swinging Country group is a more recent addition, but it outgrew its space at El Santiago Recreation Center and moved this month to larger quarters at Riverbend Recreation Center, meeting at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
