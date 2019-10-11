Swim Together

Even before moving to The Villages, Linda Granger felt a yearning for synchronized swimming.
“I just thought it was so beautiful,” said Granger, of the Village of Largo. “I love the idea of the dance and memorizing and doing the different moves. It’s just something I always wanted to do.”
And now she does, along with other members of Synchronized Swim Kaleidoscope Style. The group meets at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the sports pool at Lake Miona Recreation Center, where participants interlock limbs to form various shapes with one another while music is playing.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.