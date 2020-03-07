Support VPO with evening of food, drinks, music and dance

Browse artwork, enjoy live entertainment, have dinner and drinks and dance the night away Wednesday at the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra’s Asian Cherry Blossom Gala. The gala, an annual fundraiser for the VPO, will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Katie Belle’s. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online at thevillagesphilharmonic.org or by calling Katie Belle’s at 352-750-9411. Attendees are encouraged to dress in creative formal wear.
