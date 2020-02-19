Suitcases in hand, artists hit the road

Three resident groups are taking their talents outside The Villages and showing them across the state, the nation and beyond. The first group, the Quilting Guild of The Villages, will take some of its handiwork over to the beach for a few days. Members have submitted 23 quilts to the American Quilters Society fifth annual Daytona Beach QuiltWeek Show, taking place Feb. 26-29 at the Ocean Center. The quilts will be part of a Showcase of Quilts exhibition. “It’s a combination of representation of some of our chapters’ work,” said Theresa Ierardi, president of the guild. “By being invited to a special exhibition, it broadens our audience. It lets people know outside our area what we do and what we are.”
Patt Reed, who is a part of Mamie’s Quilters, will submit two of her art quilts — one called “Rain Forest” and the other, “Tribute to Artist Charley Harper.” Both feature various modernistic birds.
