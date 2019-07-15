Studio Theatre to host Q&A with Season 4 playwright

Season 4 at the Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol is all about overcoming political divide. The season starts in September with “John & Jen” and also includes “Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement,” “Assassins” and “Other Desert Cities.” The venue will host Bernardo Cubría, the playwright who wrote “Neighbors,” at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 for a talkback and Q&A session. Tickets, which are $15, are on sale now. Reserve your spot for this event before it fills up, as seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
“Neighbors” features Joe and José, neighbors who never got to know each other until certain circumstances lead them to go into business together.
The show is humorous, but it’s also about being bicultural, according to Cubría.
