Studio theatre raises curtain on season 4

Grab dinner and drinks and get to know talented musicians in an intimate setting. Iconic flamenco guitarist, singer and comedian Charo is first up in Katie Belle’s “Up Close & Personal” series. The “Cuchi-Cuchi Girl,” as she’s known, will perform at 4:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Oct. 10 at the venue.
“It will be a high-energy show with a lot of dancing,” Charo said.
Charo also hopes to spread an uplifting message during the show.
