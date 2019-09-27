Studio theatre raises curtain on season 4

Months of script selection, set design, rehearsals and long hours in the theater led up to tonight, the opening of “John & Jen” and the outset of season four at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol. The four shows this season, “John & Jen,” “Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement,” “Assassins” and “Other Desert Cities” tackle the theme of breaking through the political divide. “We are headed into a big election year, and divides in our nation are really coming to light,” said Nathaniel Niemi, resident director at The Studio Theatre. “With that in mind, we thought it would be the perfect time to explore themes of patriotism, loyalty and the navigating of relationships caught up in the political tensions that divide us.”
