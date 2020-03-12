Students thank vets For sacrifices made

Students honored veterans at The Villages Charter School, and veterans also honored students. Six veterans visited the school Tuesday to present awards and hear some of the winning essays based on interviews they gave with fourth-graders in November as part of the Adopt-A-Kid, Adopt-A-Veteran Program. In November, each fourth-grade class split in half and interviewed two veterans, 24 total. Then, students were assigned to write essays based on those interviews. Students who wrote the 10 winning essays received plaques Tuesday from the veterans. “Everybody always talks about what the children get out of it — not nearly as much as we do,” said Tom Lynch, of the Village of
Pine Hills, who joined the Navy at 17 during the Vietnam War era.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.