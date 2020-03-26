Students, teachers use online learning

Wednesday was like the first day of school all over again as The Villages Charter School launched online learning. “I was surprised by how well this has gone,” said Shelly Rees, who teaches seventh-grade math at the charter school and has two children of her own in fifth grade and kindergarten. Florida ordered all schools to close through April 15 and to begin distance learning by March 30. Sumter County School District and the charter school started this week. Rees said her daughter, Makenzie, 11, a fifth-grader, and son, Grayson, 5, a kindergartner, both worked in the dining room while she taught from her home office. “Makenzie, being a fifth-grader, is pretty much self-sufficient,” Rees said.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.