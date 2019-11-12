Students fete family, friends, community

Students crammed the hallways of The Villages High School on Monday, waving flags and saluting the veterans who walked past them. For some students, they were relatives, such as a mother or grandfather. For others, they were strangers who sacrificed for their freedoms. Villages Charter School students of all ages participated in several Veterans Day activities that honored those who have served in the United States military. “All veterans should be recognized for their service to our country,” said Director of Education Randy McDaniel. “It was wonderful to see the students and faculty give a standing ovation.” The charter school has organized these events since its opening in 2000, according to McDaniel. Each of the buildings does something in honor of veterans. There were parades and walks, decorations, poster contests, assemblies and special speakers.
