Students fete family, friends, community

06:49:29 AM

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.