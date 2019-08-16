Strummin’ for Fun

Everyone in Medy Gameng’s Strummin’ Ukuleleans class gets a huge three-ring binder full of songs and tips when they start.
From how to shape chords, to the calendar for the year, to lots and lots of songs, the Village of Chatham resident makes sure group members are never without the tools they need to enjoy the class.
Since she took over instruction of the 12-year-old class in 2016, Gameng has made one promise: there is no stress, only fun.
“This class is purely for enjoyment,” she said. “I never put my class through a stressful time.”
A rendition of “You Are My Sunshine” kicks off each session of the Strummin’ Ukuleleans, and “Happy Birthday” serves as the bookend.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.