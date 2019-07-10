Strum a lively tune

Dave Williams has shared his passion and strummed strings with the community for almost a year.
The Village of Fenney resident has taught guitar classes through the Enrichment Academy since last fall, and he is looking for people to sign up for his upcoming class.
“Song Writing for Guitarists” will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays at Fenney Recreation Center from July 22 through Aug. 26.
“I’ve been writing songs since I was a teenager, and this class came to me as a spur-of-the-moment idea,” Williams said. “I like to create and show people so they can learn themselves. One of the greatest things we can do to help people is show them what we know.”
