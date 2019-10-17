Strong faith leads harding to success

Wallace Harding walks by faith, not by sight. It has just so happened that his faith — which he credits for providing him a high football motor featuring unrelenting levels of determination — has brought him to opposing quarterbacks at a record-setting pace this season. The next sack for Harding, a senior defensive end on The Villages High School football team, will be his eighth of the 2019 campaign — smashing the program record for most sacks in a single season. “I think it all boils down to heart and determination,” Harding said, describing the art of sacking the quarterback. “You have to want it more than the other person in front of you, and so you’re always having to work harder than them, too.”
