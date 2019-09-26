Stroke alters how Villager enjoys hobbies

Model trains and gardening are two of Jim Boncek’s favorite hobbies.
After a stroke in 2002 left him with limited mobility, he thought he was going to have to give them up.
Fortunately, Legos helped him hold on to the things he loves.
The toy building bricks were much easier for him to work with, so Boncek started creating train sets and sprawling landscapes with Legos instead.
“It was hard at first to adjust,” the Village of Dunedin resident said. “I thought after my stroke I wouldn’t be able to participate anymore, but after I found a way with Legos ... it gave me the ability to continue my hobby. That gave me great excitement.”
