Strings attached

Do you love music and enjoy getting together with others to play? Strum for Fun may be the group for you.
New members are welcome to join the club, which gets together to play stringed instruments and take turns singing songs.
The group’s purpose is to gather those with a fundamental knowledge of their instrument to learn songs that are shared with each member of the club. The group does not have the pressure of performing. Strum for Fun is strictly for fun.
The 2-year-old club, which sees about 15 to 20 members at its peak, was founded by five-string banjo player Jim Bannar, who was part of a banjo club that disbanded before Strum for Fun formed. He wanted to keep the recreation center space and the meeting time, so the banjo club became a club that accepts all strings.
