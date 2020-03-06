Stringfever mixes music and comedy at The Sharon

They ran across the stage, switched instruments, pushed each other around and jumped to the music — all while playing smoothly.
You could say that Stringfever, which came to The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Thursday night, was a well-rounded show.
Stringfever is made up of brothers Giles, Ralph and Neal Broadbent and their cousin Graham Broadbent. They all hail from England, and they play the violin, viola and cello with expertise and comedy.
Their concert featured several medleys, such as a movie music medley with songs from “Titanic,” “The Sound of Music” and “The Wizard of Oz” and a Disney medley with songs from “Sleeping Beauty,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Mary Poppins” and “Frozen.”
