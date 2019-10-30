String quartet plays it for laughs during Savannah show

Two violinists and a violist dressed in tuxedos sauntered onto the Savannah Center stage, took their seats and looked pointedly at a fourth, empty seat. When the fourth musician didn’t show, they launched into a song.
Suddenly, a man holding a cello ran frantically onto the stage and played the tune quickly, so as to catch up.
The audience laughed. This was all part of the fun. MozART group, four highly trained musicians who mash classical music and comedy, delivered a whimsically absurd show Tuesday night at Savannah Center.
The quartet hails from Poland and has toured all over the world.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.