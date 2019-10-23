Storyteller tells tall tales in The Villages

Fred Pack arrived at the club meeting dressed in denim overalls, a white long-sleeve shirt and a hat, carrying a burlap sack and a tall walking stick.
When he spoke to the members of the Upper Bonita Ladies of Leisure, Pack relayed a couple of humorous tales of his time growing up in the hills of West Virginia around the time of the Great Depression.
“We had a lot of fun,” Pack told the ladies during their meeting held Oct. 14 at Truman Recreation Center. “We had fast food. Deer meat was the fastest. Turtle meat was the slowest.”
He then went into his story about an encounter with a blind deer and how he brought it home to his family’s barn.
