Storm safety

Preparing for hurricanes is a ritual as Floridian as oranges, manatees and Mickey Mouse. Hurricane season officially kicked off June 1 and will run through Nov. 30. Although hurricanes can happen outside of that period, the season is when the storms are most likely. With forecasts suggesting a near to slightly above-normal season, storm preparedness in Florida remains as important today as it did in 1523, the first year on record when a hurricane struck Florida. Although The Villages rarely experiences the type of damage these wind-and-water storms inflict on the coast, the need to prepare reminds residents not to take their personal safety for granted.
Yet, the message to plan ahead for storms sometimes gets lost, said David Casto, Sumter County’s emergency management director.
“People ask, ‘Can it happen here and can it be that bad?’ It can happen here,” he said. “Mother Nature doesn’t work on the human life cycle. I wouldn’t be in this job if it couldn’t happen here.”
