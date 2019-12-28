Stepping with style

Need to brush up on your dance moves for that holiday party or special occasion? There’s a place for you.
The Elegant Dance group, which is part of The Villages Ballroom Dance Club always welcomes new members and you’ll fit right in, said Dieter Wuennenberg, president of the club.
Wuennenberg offers residents, no matter their level of dancing skill, a place to learn and have fun together.
“If you think you have two left feet, this is your perfect place to start,” he said.
Instructors teach all types of ballroom dancing and those who join can also attend an informal practice session held at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at Truman Recreation Center.
The group’s social dances, where participants dress in cocktail attire, are held from 6:30 to 9 p.m on the first and third Saturdays of the month at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.