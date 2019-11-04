Steeplechase residents bond in Cat Lovers Club

Shirley Mason loves to talk about her two kitties, Sue and Sam. Her furry friends keep her company at Steeplechase Retirement Residence and give her stories to talk about. She’s not alone.
Cindy Cruz, activities director and a cat lover herself, noticed a small cluster of residents who loved their cats or had memories of pets from years ago, and decided to get a club started. The Cat Lovers Club started last month with four eager ladies who had plans to meet monthly and share cat facts and talk about each other’s felines.
“It doesn’t mean that you can (join) just because you have cats,” Cruz said. “It’s just if you love animals and cats in general.”
The group met the for the second time Tuesday in honor of National Cat Day and enjoyed sharing cat stories, eating treats, learning facts about cat cancer and making jester kitty collars. About eight residents attended and enjoyed frozen lattes and pastries while the group went around sharing cat memories.
