Staying connected

Members of The Nifty Fifty club did their part to honor health care workers last week. The club, made up of residents living in the first six cul de sacs in the Village of Chatham, wanted to show their appreciation to those on the front lines battling COVID-19.
“Over the course of three days, we made ‘Medical Provider Appreciation Night’ a reality,” said Village of Chatham resident Claire Yelland. “We hope they know how much their caring, hard work and sacrifice mean to us.”
Yelland said about 100 people stood in their driveways on Friday, applauding and holding signs thanking medical personnel. Clapping out windows or in the street for health care workers is a movement that has spread to communities across the country, including New York City.
Sandy Heimel has also gotten her neighbors to join in on publicly thanking medical personnel and first responders, which five households participated in on Monday.
