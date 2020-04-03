Staying connected

New Covenant United Methodist Church has joined many houses of worship in moving its services to the virtual realm, but that doesn’t mean the sanctuary is lacking in smiling faces. Pictures of more than 200 church members filled the middle section of the church’s Summerhill campus late last week as New Covenant UMC recorded its weekend worship for online broadcast. “We wanted to make sure that our senior pastor, Harold Hendren, had people to preach to and not feel like he was addressing an empty sanctuary,” said Jo Jones, communications director for New Covenant UMC. “We were blessed to see so many people responding to our requests for pictures.” The church plans to continue having the selfies in its Summerhill sanctuary for future services, including Palm Sunday and Easter. Church members who wish to participate can submit a photo to ncumc@ncumcfl.com.
—James Dinan, Daily Sun
Village of Marsh Bend: Jodi Pritchard has told her neighbors she can help them however they need, especially with driving or taking trips to the store. Pritchard, of the Village of Marsh Bend, is in the military and is a nurse, so helping others runs deep within her.
“I’m a younger member of my community, and I really like helping others,” she said. “Even if it’s with little things like driving them somewhere or picking something up for them.”
Pritchard is also keeping in touch with neighbors by making phone calls. She said she’s got company with her two dogs, a boxer and a Lab, and they go on walks to get fresh air.
— Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun
Village of Gilchrist: Beth and Dave Musser have returned to their kitchen during this time of social distancing. One of the things they discovered after moving to The Villages is that they go out to eat more often. Since they can’t make it to their favorite restaurants, they’re cooking some of their favorites at home. “Dave loves to cook, and of course he cooks at the American Legion, so he’s feeling the need to be in the kitchen cooking something. And I’m enjoying his efforts.” Beth said.
— Frank Ross, Daily Sun
Lake Sumter Landing: Jim Harrington picked a spot and parked. It wasn’t in the sun, nor was it around others or in anybody’s way. For a sack lunch in his golf cart on Thursday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, it was just right. “This is a great spot,” said Harrington, of the Village of Bonita. “(A) view of the lake and a breeze. Not to mention, I’m out of the house.”
Getting out of the house — while staying away from others — is something Harrington said he’s doing to cope with societal change as the COVID-19 virus threat persists.
Harrington said. “It’s one thing I still control in this whole situation,” he said.
— Cody Hills, Daily Sun
Village of McClure: Since the house is fairly new to Deb Gedaro and Jim Bernard, of the Village of McClure, their daily to-do list includes finding things to do around their new home, which is mainly housekeeping. The couple is finding themselves cooking more and trying new recipes, such as zucchini lasagna. “Instead of using noodles, you place your zucchini horizontally and use those as noodles,” Gedaro said. “It’s wonderful.” The two are spending a lot of time contacting their friends and family to see how everyone is doing. And for exercise, they have their videos. “I’m an avid yoga person, so I have a lot of yoga DVDs, so we work out in the house,” Gedaro said. “I’m not bored.”
— Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Village Santo Domingo: Judi Roach is handling herself very well in spite of the coronavirus. She and her husband are staying in their home and are avoiding company to help keep themselves safe and healthy.
“We manage to go for a walk most days for exercise and to get the groceries and other essentials we need,” the Village Santo Domingo resident said.
While inside, Roach is taking some time to work on artwork she has wanted to finish.
“I just didn’t have the time to do it with everything else I was doing,” she said. “Now I do and it is so relaxing to be able to complete them.”
— Andrea Davis, Daily Sun
The Villages: High-tech scavenger hunts are still happening here, as Villagers and area residents consider geocaching as a way to get outdoors while also practicing social distancing. The sport involves people using a smartphone or GPS receiver to locate hidden caches in a given location, and in The Villages it can be done by golf cart. Bob Baker, president of The Villages Geocaching Club, said the caches he placed in The Villages received several hits in recent days. He said current guidelines for keeping a distance favor an activity like geocaching because many geocaches are placed in low traffic areas.
— Michael Salerno, Daily Sun
Village of Charlotte: Mary Wilcox, co-founder and president of the Michigan Group South Club, said the coronavirus shutdown comes at a “unique” time for her. Her husband, Doug, passed away in February. To commemorate him and to demonstrate a need for national unity, Wilcox, of the Village of Charlotte, recently planted six small American flags in front of her house. “It’s a very hard time for me because I can’t get out. But I put my flags out because we should become united as Americans and support each other, even if we can’t touch each other. If my husband was here, the first thing he would do is put the flags out.” Wilcox added that she was overwhelmed by the demonstration of support by receiving more than 200 sympathy cards, the bulk of which came from club members. “I just felt so blessed that I would get that many cards, especially when they are dealing with their own situation.”
— Bill Thompson, Daily Sun
Village of Country Club Hills: Leaders of the Writers League of the Villages recently had their first internet conference call, said President Paula Howard, of the Village of Country Club Hills.
Usually about eight people attend the club’s board meetings, now online. They are able to share their computer screens, with one member sharing an agenda with other participants, she said.
The club canceled its March and April meetings and plans a panel discussion, which Howard said she wants to record and put on the club’s website, wlov.weebly.com, for its May 13 meeting.
— Dayna Straehley, Daily Sun
Village of Polo Ridge: Rick Valdes, of the Village of Polo Ridge, manages the Bulls in Divsion 4 of The Villages Recreation Softball League. Since he’s no longer at the softball fields, Rick has found an interesting way to pass the time. “I’ve become an internet buff,” he said. “People send me jokes and I send them jokes back. I like doing things to make people feel better. Basically we are in hibernation.” Valdes misses the softball diamond, but understands that health and safety are important. “We’re doing this the American way,” he said. “Whatever is good for the country is good for us. We’ll wait and see what happens.”
— Taylor Myrick, Daily Sun
Village of Pine Ridge: Michelle Pihos has her focus on physical activity right now. “I pulled up some exercises to do at home with weights or just body weight on the internet,” she said.
Pihos said she’s changed her routine a lot recently, but she’s making the best of her situation. Without the ability to play water volleyball and go to the pools, she’s been finding other ways to get in exercise and socialize with friends. “I have a group of friends. We’re not getting together. We send each other texts and say, ‘Hi, how you doing?’ I’ve been checking in with family by phone or FaceTime or email, too,” she said. Pihos said she’s seen a good response to the coronavirus from state and local officials and from the community. “I think people have really taken it quite seriously,” she said.
— Ally Mansfield, Daily Sun
Village of Osceola Hills: Melinda Billig said she and her husband “are keeping busy.”
“We’re very fortunate, I think,” she said. “We have a pool in the back, so I’ve been able to work out. ” Aside from physical activities, Billig said she has been using FaceTime to keep in touch with her friends and family and procrastinate cleaning out closets and drawers. Billig said things could be a lot worse, and she’s thankful to be in The Villages where she has space to go outside and good weather to enjoy. At night, Billig said it’s all Hallmark Christmas movies and “complete escapism.”
— Ally Mansfield, Daily Sun
Village of Springdale: Karen and Michael Siegert, and their dog, Lucie, of the Village of Springdale, have been staying occupied during the days of social distancing by considering some home projects, such as installing an attic fan. Karen had spent 44 days in the hospital back in November following complications after surgery and said she is no stranger to being isolated. “Mike and I were talking about how this was like isolation,” she said. “We’re in isolation again.” Luckily, she’s an avid reader, and is spending a lot of time reading fiction and thrillers.
—Julie Butterfield, Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.