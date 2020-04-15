Staying connected

Nancy Stout, of the Village of Belle Aire, trims some of her roses while working in her garden at her home. The Celebration of Roses had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak so the rose club members began sharing photographs of their roses with fellow club members.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Roses start coming into bloom in residents’ home gardens in early spring. Gardeners are sharing their rose gardens’ progress through photos sent out in a series of daily emails sent out by The Villages Rose Club. Club President Nancy Stout said this is a way for members to share their gardens with each other even as residents are encouraged to keep a distance and stay at home. “We’re able to share what we grow with each other. It’s really a good thing,” said Stout, of the Village of Belle Aire.

