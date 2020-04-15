Staying connected

Roses start coming into bloom in residents’ home gardens in early spring. Gardeners are sharing their rose gardens’ progress through photos sent out in a series of daily emails sent out by The Villages Rose Club. Club President Nancy Stout said this is a way for members to share their gardens with each other even as residents are encouraged to keep a distance and stay at home. “We’re able to share what we grow with each other. It’s really a good thing,” said Stout, of the Village of Belle Aire.
