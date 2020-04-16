Staying connected

Whenever Bob Brennan sees the fluffy passengers on board his neighbors’ bright red golf cart, a smile spreads across his face.
“They don’t normally dress it up, so it’s fun to see the decorations,” Brennan said. “It’s a small thing, but we all really like it.”
Peggy and Al Weaver, of the Village La Reynalda, transformed their cart as a way to cheer up those who pass by it. The Weavers live on the third hole of the Mira Mesa golf course, so they decorated their golf cart with teddy bears and parked it by the trail behind their home. They have two large teddy bears and a little bear in the cart.
“We’ve got the mommy and daddy hugging, and the baby, too,” Peggy said. “They all have their own little protective masks to encourage people to be safe.”
Peggy said she wanted to bring some light to people’s lives during this stressful time.
