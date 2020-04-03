Staying connected

For Jane Shen, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t meant giving up what she loves. She has occupied her time at home with yoga, and she would recommend it to anybody. Her venue of choice is her lanai to enjoy the fresh air and sunlight. Some days, she practices inside to follow along with a livestream on her TV. “All you have to do is find a 3-foot by 6-foot space,” said Shen, of the Village of Osceola Hills. Shen, who normally teaches every Wednesday at Burnsed Recreation Center and three times a week at MVP Athletic Club, has used the teaching hiatus to focus on her individual practice — which she has done every day. She said Villagers have many choices for yoga styles depending on which one suits them.
“If people are not flexible, they can do chair yoga,” she said. “I actually recommended it to a couple friends who are not very mobile ... they said they really like it.”
Shen said yogees can also find classes through Facebook livestreams and Youtube.
Shen recommends that if residents try it and like it, that they follow her lead and continue with it every day.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.