Staying connected

New Covenant United Methodist Church has joined many houses of worship in moving its services to the virtual realm, but that doesn’t mean the sanctuary is lacking in smiling faces. Pictures of more than 200 church members filled the middle section of the church’s Summerhill campus late last week as New Covenant UMC recorded its weekend worship for online broadcast. “We wanted to make sure that our senior pastor, Harold Hendren, had people to preach to and not feel like he was addressing an empty sanctuary,” said Jo Jones, communications director for New Covenant UMC. “We were blessed to see so many people responding to our requests for pictures.” The church plans to continue having the selfies in its Summerhill sanctuary for future services, including Palm Sunday and Easter. Church members who wish to participate can submit a photo to ncumc@ncumcfl.com.
