Staying connected

For about 45 minutes, the world’s troubles floated away in the notes from a harp. Susan Krysiak, of the Village of Bonnybrook, held an impromptu solo concert on the walkway to her front porch late Thursday morning. A few neighbors gathered near Krysiak’s house in the cul-de-sac, keeping a respectful distance between themselves. Krysiak was inspired by other neighborhoods holding small outdoor performances.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.