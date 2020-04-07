Staying connected

The Energy Meditation Group can’t meet for its weekly gatherings, but that doesn’t mean members are taking a break. In fact, group leaders say now is the perfect time to meditate from the comfort of your home. “It’s a great time to close down one’s life for a little bit and do some of the things we’ve wanted to do,” said group leader Nancie Leon, of the Village of Winifred. “It’s wonderful to come back and reflect on the beauty in life.” Leon also put some words of encouragement on the Energy Meditation Group website, saying to take as many moments as possible to pause and reflect on our lives.
