Staying Connected

Reed Panos spends about three hours every afternoon taking care of his bonsai trees — intricately crafted miniature trees that require a lot of maintenance to keep up their appearances.
Bonsai, the Asian practice of growing small trees in containers that realistically depict what they look like in nature, is an activity some Villagers are turning to as they stay indoors.
Panos heads the community’s Bonsai Club, and he’s helping members who need supplies for their bonsai trees by making them available from his garage. The Village of Sunset Pointe resident also is working on testing out new formats for club messaging, like email exchanges to provide tips and Skype for virtual meetings, where he would be able to show members how to do the work on their trees.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.