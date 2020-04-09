Staying connected

Following social distancing guidelines doesn’t have to mean cooking for one.
Judy O’Dwyer bakes cinnamon rolls in the morning, places them in colorful Easter Bunny bags and leaves them outside on her front porch. O’Dwyer’s neighbors in the the Village of Lake Deaton stop by one by one to pick up the baked goods. When one commented the treats would be even better with some raisins, O’Dwyer made him his own loaf of cinnamon raisin bread.
“We’re just figuring out how we can be happy and safe,” she said. “There’s a lot of good that’s coming out of this.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
