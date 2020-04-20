Staying connected

Elaine Bergman meets up with her friends and their four-legged family members every morning for a walk around the neighborhood. That routine has continued — with a few adjustments. They all make sure to keep 6 feet between each other while they walk their dogs so they can still get their exercise and socialize. “It still feels like our normal routine,” said Bergman, of the Village of Piedmont.
“We just have to talk louder to each other.” Bergman said it usually starts with one person, and more
people come out of their homes as the group continues down the street. “We usually have about five to 10 people walking together,” she said.
While the group size varies each day, both the dogs and people enjoy seeing one another along the way.
