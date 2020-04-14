Staying connected

While volunteers with the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation can’t go into the facility, they are still finding ways to lift the spirits of those in it. Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator for the foundation, said a group of volunteers are writing encouraging cards for hospital staff and patients. “They thought it would be good for the staff and patients,” said Emmert, of the Village of Belle Aire. She added that the group hopes to encourage patients since they can’t see visitors. The group is collecting the cards to deliver to Emmert, who will take them to the hospital for distribution.
