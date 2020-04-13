Staying connected

Judy Daraskavich recently played “Easter Bunny” for her neighborhood, but in lieu of Easter eggs, she placed American flags on her neighbors’ lawns. The Village of Polo Ridge resident fills her street with flags on patriotic holidays such as Veterans Day. When a neighbor recently asked Daraskavich to put out flags in support of the president, vice president and first responders, she was happy to do it. Some other neighbors also put flags out themselves. “It’s really fulfilling for me because I get really emotional when turn down my street and I see my flags flying in the breeze,” she said. “It makes me happy.”
