Staying connected

Kris Loffler, a former art teacher who enjoys nature, combined those two loves for a fun project.
The Village Rio Ranchero resident used palm fronds to make sculptures of things such as a horse and cowboys. She sets the sculptures out in her yard so her neighbors can have something fun to look at when they walk or drive by.
“It’s nice to be able to make others smile right now,” she said. “Doing fun things is always important.” Loffler’s goal of cheering people up seems to have worked.
Her neighbor, Sandy Laing, said she always enjoys passing the scene.
“She’s very talented, it’s great to see how she saw the pieces of palm and could make something with them,” Laing said. “They all make me smile whenever I go by them.”
Robert Trask, of the Village of Caroline, has also taken up the unique hobby in his free time. He’s made a 6-foot long fish out of palm fronds and painted it red.
“It’s just something fun to do,” he said. Trask said he’s shown the sculpture to friends, and they all want one for their homes now. He’s looking forward to continuing to pursue this new hobby from his home during this time.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.