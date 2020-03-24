State parks close, but Villagers have options

The Department of Environmental Protection moved Sunday night to close Florida’s state parks beginning Monday. Villagers, however, still have access to outdoor facilities that allow activities with plenty of room to maintain an appropriate distance from others. DEP took the action because, despite shorter operating hours and reducing capacity, some visitors to the state facilities still were violating Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing. State parks near The Villages include Lake Griffin State Park in Fruitland Park and Silver Springs State Park, home of the glass-bottom boats. “DEP has taken many measures to continue providing resource recreation at our state parks during this time, such as limiting operating hours and reducing visitor capacity at parks with high visitation. Unfortunately, this has not resulted in the reductions needed to best protect public health and safety as Florida continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” a statement released by the department said.
