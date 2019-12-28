Start your new year with healthy habits

The new year marks a fresh start for those hoping to refine their health habits. Making and maintaining lifestyle changes can be challenging, whether it’s deciding to head to the gym or to revamp your food intake. On the exercise front, for instance, 31 million adults age 50 or older are inactive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But research shows proper nutrition, regular exercise and continued socialization may be especially important for older adults hoping to stave off disease. No matter the time of year, there’s always time to make an effort to better your health, said Kristen Curtis, a dietitian with The Villages Health. “It’s never too late to get back on track,” she said. “Setting small and realistic goals is one of the most effective methods to succeed.” Here are some tips to start and stay the course in 2020.
