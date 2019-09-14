St. Timothy catholic Church to host Dorian Donation Drive

Villagers and others wishing to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas can donate at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will accept Dorian donations in the south parking lot of the church, located at 1351 Paige Place in The Villages, from Monday until Sept. 28. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“This donation drive is being done in conjunction with Catholic Charities of Central Florida.” said Fred Harrop, a Village of Belle Air resident who is president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Timothy. “Catholic Charities will be taking all donated items taken to St. Timothy to the Bahamas.”
